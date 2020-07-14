Several Long Beach businesses ordered to close again, office workers asked to return home

Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered that certain industries must close indoor operations across all Southern California counties. The City of Long Beach will update the current Health Order to require the closure of indoor operations at businesses where people are likely to interact with others of different households, and where people will likely find it difficult to keep their face coverings on or social distance.

The following businesses and activities will be affected:

• Personal care services, such as nail salons, tanning salons, estheticians, skin care and cosmetology services, body art professionals, tattoo parlors, microblading and permanent make-up and piercing shops and massage therapy (in non-healthcare settings)

• Gyms and fitness centers

• Hair salons and barbers

• Religious services and cultural ceremonies

• Political protests

These activities can still occur outdoors, while following Long Beach Health Order guidance, if all necessary permits are obtained. No permit is required for an outdoor political protest according to the City’s Joint Information Center

This affects 30 California counties that have been on the County Monitoring List for three consecutive days.

Businesses located within indoor shopping malls must close, unless their business has an entrance that is accessible from outside the mall. Businesses that can only be entered after going into the larger mall may only operate using curbside, doorside or other outdoor delivery only.

Strip malls, outlet malls and outdoor swap meets may continue outdoor operations.

Employees of office worksites that are not part of an essential business, healthcare operation or essential infrastructure must go back to telework and meet in person for minimum basic operations only.

The amended health order went into effect Tuesday, July 14 at 12:01 a. m. The updated health order will be posted on the City’s website.

Indoor operations for restaurants, museums, botanical gardens, aquariums and bars are still banned.

Hot tubs, saunas and steam rooms used by multiple families who live on the same residential property must also close, to promote social distancing.

There have now been 5,616 cases of coronavirus in Long Beach, with 149 of those cases being fatal. A record high of 97 City residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus. The rate of Long Beach residents who test positive for coronavirus is 15.1%.

Businesses who have questions about the amended health order can call 562.570.4BIZ between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and residents with questions can call 562.570.INFO between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The City Health Officer, Dr. Anissa Davis, has ordered these changes.