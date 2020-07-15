Eric+Lopez+appointed+Director+of+Public+Works+for+Long+Beach

Eric Lopez was appointed Director of Public Works by City Manager Tom Modica on Wednesday, July 15. The department is responsible for maintaining and enhancing Long Beach’s infrastructure and environment.

Lopez has worked for the City since 2006. In his new role he will oversee the Public Works Department’s 500 employees.

According to a City press release, Lopez’s new responsibilities as Public Works Director include the following:

• Overseeing the maintenance and rehabilitation of the City’s main rights-of-way infrastructure such as streets, sidewalks and urban forest.

• Providing services that support a healthy and sustainable environment, including waste diversion, storm water management and livability infrastructure.

• Designing, constructing, delivering and maintaining public facilities in a safe and efficient way.

Lopez’s previous roles in the City include Management Assistant, Administrative Analyst, Program Manager, Tidelands Development Officer, Project Management Officer and Project Management Bureau Manager in Public Works.

Projects he has worked on include the Colorado Lagoon restoration, Houghton Park Community Center and Stearns Park Community Center improvements, Seaside Way Pedestrian Bridge and improvements to the Convention Center facility.

Lopez also worked to improve customer service at the City’s Public Works Private Development and Rights-of-Way Team.

“I am honored and excited to join the City’s leadership team and to lead the Department of Public Works,” Lopez said. “I’m fully committed to working with community partners and the City team to build a safe, clean, sustainable and healthy city that’s responsive to evolving community needs and priorities.”

Mr. Lopez earned a Master of Public Policy (MPP) from the University of Michigan and a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Los Angeles. He currently lives in Long Beach with his wife and two children.