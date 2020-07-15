Inderpal Randhawa appointed as new medical director of Children’s Pulmonary Institute at Miller Children’s & Women’s

Today, the MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s hospital has appointed a new medical director of the Children’s Pulmonary Institute.

The new director, Inderpal Randhawa, is a leading pediatric specialist with board certifications in allergy, immunology, pulmonology, pediatrics and internal medicine.

“I have worked side-by-side with Dr. Randhawa for the past 13 years,” said Eli Nussbaum, doctor and former director of Children’s Pulmonary Institute. “His leadership abilities, vision, and qualifications will take the Children’s Pulmonary Institute to the next level. I can’t think of anyone better to lead our incredible team.”

Randhawa will lead a team of specialized pediatric pulmonologists and immunologists. The team treats common, complex and rare diseases affecting respiratory and immune systems. These include, but are not limited to, asthma, allergies and cystic fibrosis.

He has extensive research experience in “orphan” diseases, areas of medicine that have stalled in development and progress. Cystic fibrosis is one of these diseases.

Due to his experience in this area, Randhawa was also appointed program director of the Cystic Fibrosis Center. In addition, he’ll continue to build models for transitional care for cystic fibrosis.

“Each pediatric patient eventually needs to transition to an adult provider so they remain in an age-appropriate setting,” Randhawa said. “We will develop strong collaborations with a range of adult sub-specialists to ensure our patients continue receiving the highly specialized care they need throughout adulthood.”

Randhawa also helped the hospital gain a disease-specific certification in pediatric asthma and recognition from the U.S. News & World Report as a top children’s hospital for pediatric pulmonology and lung surgery.

“Dr. Randhawa’s extensive training and experience uniquely positions him to oversee our robust Children’s Pulmonary Institute,” Chief Medical Officer Graham Tse said. “His vision for our future will ensure Miller Children’s & Women’s remains one of the most elite pulmonology programs in the country.”

The hospital is one of eight free-standing children’s hospitals in California. Only five percent of hospitals are children’s hospitals, making MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital unique in its specialization of care for children, young adults and expectant mothers.