GoFundMe+started+by+Long+Beach+Tenants+Union+seeks+to+help+67-year-old+resident+who+was+evicted

Rosa was working as an in-home nanny when the COVID-19 crisis came and her employer let her go. That same employer is also her landlord who is now evicting her.

A GoFundMe has been started by the Long Beach Tenants’ Union to directly provide funds to community members facing or fighting evictions with a focus on marginalized people. Currently, the organization is working with a 67-year-old Long Beach resident identified as Rosa, who was evicted.

The resident, who has lived in Long Beach for 20+ years according to an Instagram post by the Tenants Union, was working as an in-home nanny when the COVID-19 crisis came about and her employer was no longer able to keep her on the payroll. The post also claimed that her employer was her landlord, and since rent payments “to pay their mortgage” would cease due to her unemployment, she was pushed out.

“At 67 pushed out onto the streets”, the Long Beach Tenants Union said in their post. “We can’t continue to let this happen. We won’t continue to let this happen.”

Rosa came from Guatemala and is a Spanish speaker. She is described in the Instagram post as a “joyful and hardworking elder.”

So far, the GoFund me has raised $2,095 of its $10,000 goal for community support.

The fundraiser stated that the money will be used for the following:

• Rent

• Security Deposit

• Utilities

• Clothing

• Furniture

• Hygiene Supplies

The GoFundMe can be found here