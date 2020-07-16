Vehicle fatally strikes pedestrian in Long Beach

A pedestrian was fatally hit by a car in Long Beach, police said Thursday, July 16.

The man was struck about 12:25 p.m. Wednesday, July 15 at 37th Street and Cherry Avenue and died at the scene, according to the Long Beach Police Department. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

According to police, the man was hit by a white Honda Accord driven by a man who was taken to a hospital for observation. His name was not released.

“(The) preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the Honda was in the number two lane of northbound Cherry Avenue when he looked down and drifted right,” a police statement said.

“The vehicle collided with a pedestrian who was walking in the street northbound on Cherry Avenue near the east curb of Cherry Avenue,” police said. “After colliding with the pedestrian, the vehicle continued onto the sidewalk, colliding with other objects before coming to a stop on the east sidewalk.”

No arrest was reported. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call traffic investigators at 562-570-7355, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.