Dr. Peter Kareiva appointed new president and CEO of Aquarium of the Pacific; Dr. Jerry Schubel set to retire

Dr. Peter Kareiva has been appointed as the new president and CEO of the Aquarium of the Pacific, beginning August 1. The current president and CEO Dr. Jerry R. Schubel will be retiring on July 31.

“We regret losing Dr. Schubel, who has been a visionary leader for 18 years and has made the Aquarium of the Pacific one of the most innovative and successful aquariums in the world and has helped put Long Beach on the map as a cultural and educational center. He leaves a lasting legacy that will benefit the Aquarium and Long Beach for years to come,” Board Vice-Chair and CEO Search Committee Chair Doug Otto said. “Going forward, we are excited to work with Dr. Kareiva as he brings his vast knowledge, experience, and connections to further grow our institution’s relevance in ocean conservation, education, and community engagement.”

Kareiva has previously held roles as director of the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability at UCLA, vice president of science for the Nature Conservancy, as well as positions at multiple universities and the National Marine Fisheries Service.

He earned a B.A. in zoology, an M.S. in environmental biology, and a Ph.D. in ecology and evolutionary biology.

“As a scientist, I have researched the opportunities for marine aquaculture, the importance of marine habitats in protecting our coast from sea-level rise, and the value of the ocean to our economy. But it is my love of the ocean that brings me to the Aquarium of the Pacific. There is no better place to share the wonders of the marine world with a diverse community, and no better platform from which to engage the global community in saving our oceans,” Dr. Kareiva said.

Kareiva was also involved in developing science modules for Title I Los Angeles-area schools, to assist children from low-income families. He has won numerous awards and published dozens of articles, papers and books over the span of his career.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Dr. Kareiva to the Aquarium of the Pacific. He has a wealth of experience and connections in conservation, research, fundraising, and management that will enable him to build upon the qualities that make the Aquarium a world-class institution,” Board Chair Kathleen Eckert said.