Registered sex offender arrested for watching teen in house and masturbating

Luis Cedeno, 29, a registered sex offender on parole, was arrested Thursday, July 16 for allegedly standing outside a Long Beach house and masturbating while watching a 15-year-old girl inside on a couch.

Officers were dispatched to the house in the 1800 block of Pacific Avenue, near Pacific Coast Highway, just before 4 a.m., Long Beach Police Department’s Detective Jennifer Arzola said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect peaked through a break in the window’s blinds and masturbated while the victim, who was clothed, laid on the living room couch, Arzola said.

Police collected video evidence from the resident’s house, and at about 10:40 a.m., Luis Cedeno, 29, was arrested, according to Arzola.

Cedeno was booked for indecent exposure, peeping and a violation of his parole.