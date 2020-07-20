‘Great Plates Delivered’ meal program for older adults extended to Aug. 9

Pier 76, a seafood restaurant in Long Beach, is among the food providers contracted by The Great Plates Delivered Program to prepare meals for vulnerable seniors.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has extended the funding for the Great Plates Delivered Program in California counties and cities. The City of Long Beach will continue the free meal delivery service for eligible seniors who have been effected by the coronavirus pandemic through August 9.

Since its inception on June 9, the program has delivered over 27,300 meals to over 340 older adults in Long Beach.

More than $400,000 was given back to the local economy through City contracts with 16 Long Beach restaurants hired to prepare the meals.

Contracts were awarded to local eateries through a bidding process in May. Various ethnic cuisines are included, reflecting the diversity of Long Beach.

The program was first announced in April by Governor Gavin Newsom. The partnership between the state and California counties, cities and tribes aims to keep seniors at home and healthy while also providing economic support to local restaurants financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

To see if they qualify for the Great Plates Delivered Program, Long Beach seniors can submit an online application, call (562) 570-INFO (4636) and select option number 5, or email [email protected]