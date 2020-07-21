City+of+Long+Beach+will+offer+additional+virtual+and+in-person+summer+camp+programs+for+kids

In response to the recent closures across the state, the City of Long Beach has announced that it will be offering additional Summer youth programs for Long Beach residents.

The programs, which were put together by the Department of Park, Recreation and Marine (PRM), will include new programs– including a free virtual summer camp and a camp for people with special needs. Starting Monday, July 20, PRM’s “Recreation Reimagined” program will be expanded to include a free Virtual Summer Camp for children ages 5 to 12, in-person camps at El Dorado Nature Center for children ages 5 to 8 and an in-person ARISE (Adaptive Recreation in Special Environments) camp for middle school-aged kids.

Virtual Summer Camp Cost: Free

The free Virtual Camps will include real-time meets with recreation staff, dancing, art, trivia and much more within a six-hour period each day. This Camp will be for kids between the ages of 5 to 12. The camp will offer dancing, arts and more during a six-hour session each day between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. The camp will run from July 20 to August 28. For more information visit lbparks.org. To register, click here.

El Dorado Nature Center Summer Camps Cost: $30 per week

Children between the ages of five and eight years old can join PRM naturalists at the Nature Center for an in-person summer camp at the El Dorado Nature Center. Activities will include hand-on projects, games and crafts. Sessions will be held between 10 a.m. to noon on weekdays. Campers’ birthdays must be before Aug. 31, 2014. Children must also check in daily between 9:30 and 9:45 a.m. for sign-in and health checks. To register, click here.

The camp will also have weekly themes:

Wild About Art – July 20-24

Kids will create artistic masterpieces inspired by nature’s colors and textures. Class No.40991.

Everything Birds – July 27-31

Discover the habitats, life cycles and adaptations of birds. Class No.40993.

NC Gamers – August 3-7

Unplug and construct and play nature-inspired games using our wildest ideas. Class No. 40994.

Everything Turtles – August 10-14

Discover the world of turtles through their habitats, life cycles and adaptations. Class No. 40995.

Middle School ARISE Camp (adaptive) Cost: $15 per week

Another in-person program, called ARISE (Adaptive Recreation in Special Environment) camp will be available for middle school-aged kids. The camp will be held on weekdays from noon to 3 p.m.. The program will be hosted at the Advocacy for Respect and Choice (AR&C) Facility between July 20 through Aug. 28. For more information call (562) 440-2867.

The City has also implemented the following safety protocols for the Nature Camp, ARISE and the in-person PRM summer camps.

• Limiting the number of participants in each day camp

• Assigning campers to groups with no interactions between groups at the camp

• Maintaining no larger than 12:1 participant-to-staff ratio appropriate to the community center size (5:1 for ARISE)

• Implementing physical distancing protocols including during check-in and check-out

• Cleaning and sanitizing facilities multiple times each day

• Cleaning and sanitizing all high-touch areas frequently

• Requiring face coverings for participants and staff