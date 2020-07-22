LBPD Chief Robert Luna added to defendants in alleged racial profiling case on Metro Blue Line

Black riders accounted for 62% of all stops for failure to pay on LBT buses and the Metro Blue Line, despite representing only about 20% of ridership.

In this 2018 file photo, Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna (right) and Mayor Robert Garcia (left) announced during a press conference Jan. 3 that in 2017, the city saw the lowest murder rate in nearly 50 years. Luna also said that end-of-year data show 2017 saw a 7.1-percent decrease of overall crime when compared to 2016.

A federal judge Wednesday, July 22 granted a motion to add Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna as a defendant in a racial profiling lawsuit, attorneys said.

In the ruling by U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr., the district court held that Luna “could be (held) personally liable for his role in promulgating, maintaining, and encouraging the LBPD policies and practices that resulted in the alleged constitutional violations carried out against plaintiffs on the Metro Blue Line in Long Beach.”

The ruling comes on the heels of newly released data which show that Black riders in Long Beach were disproportionately stopped by the LBPD on suspicion of fare evasion last year.

Black riders accounted for 62% of all stops for failure to pay on Long Beach transit buses and the Metro Blue Line, despite representing only about 20% of ridership, according to plaintiffs’ attorney Lisa Holder.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles federal court, stems from an alleged racial profiling incident on Valentine’s Day in 2017 at the Metro Blue Line Willow station when a Black couple was stopped for a fare enforcement check, as they were attempting to leave the station.

Officers ticketed the male member of the couple, and detained, handcuffed and arrested the woman, who then spent two days in jail for what could only have been punishable as an administrative penalty of $25, even if she had been guilty of fare evasion, Holder alleged.

Plaintiffs’ attorneys are seeking a federal court injunction to prohibit alleged discriminatory fare enforcement and over-policing policies on Los Angeles County Metro transit, as well as more transparency and accountability measures to curtail what they allege is unconstitutional policing by the LBPD.

LBPD Assistant Chief Wally Hebeish told the Long Beach Post that the department was aware of the data and “We want to get better. We want to evolve. We want to further become a department that’s reflective of the community.”

Rich Chambers, president of the Long Beach Police Officers Association, said the group was against racial profiling, but collection and analysis of the data “must be comprehensive and tell the whole story.”

Disclaimer: The content of this article does not reflect the opinions of the Signal Hill Tribune.