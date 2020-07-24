LBPD seek public’s help to solve fatal hit-and-run of pedestrian who attempted to stop a theft in Willmore area

The man had jumped on to the hood of alleged thief's car, hanging on for three blocks before he was thrown off and hit by an oncoming vehicle.

Long Beach police Friday, July 24 sought public help to find two hit-and-run motorists involved in the death of a pedestrian who had apparently tried to stop someone from driving away from the scene of a theft at a liquor store.

Officers were sent to Anaheim Street and Magnolia Avenue about 10:40 p.m. Thursday, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

“When they arrived on scene, they located a male adult laying in the eastbound lanes of Anaheim Street just west of Magnolia Avenue,” a police statement said.

The man apparently had tried to stop a suspect from driving away from the scene of a theft at a liquor store, police said.

“In his efforts to stop the thief, he climbed on the hood of the suspect’s vehicle,” police said. “The suspect drove with the pedestrian on the hood for approximately three blocks before maneuvering the vehicle to get the pedestrian off the hood.”

The man fell onto the eastbound lanes of Anaheim Street, where he was struck by a second vehicle, unrelated to the earlier theft, and both vehicles kept going. The man died at the scene. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

The first vehicle was described as a silver four-door sedan, driven by a Black man about 40 years of age, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a thin build, short dark hair and mustache. He was wearing a black short-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.

The second vehicle was described only as a white utility-style van.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS.