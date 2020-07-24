LBPD investigating fatal hit-and-run of liquor store employee

Long Beach police Friday, July 24 are investigating the hit-and-run death of a liquor store employee in Long Beach as a homicide.

Officers were sent to Anaheim Street and Magnolia Avenue about 10:40 p.m. Thursday, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

“When they arrived on scene, they located a male adult laying in the eastbound lanes of Anaheim Street just west of Magnolia Avenue,” a police statement said.

The man, an employee of a liquor store in the 300 block of West Anaheim Street, had apparently tried to stop a suspect from driving away from the liquor store after committing a theft, police said.

“In his efforts to stop the thief, he climbed on the hood of the suspect’s vehicle,” police said. “The suspect drove with the pedestrian on the hood for approximately three blocks before maneuvering the vehicle to get the pedestrian off the hood.”

The man fell onto the eastbound lanes of Anaheim Street, and the driver of a utility van stopped to render aid, police believe. Initially, investigators thought the utility van struck the suspect and drove away.

The victim, who was in his 50s, died at the scene, likely from injuries sustained by being thrown from the hood of the suspect’s vehicle, according to police. The coroner’s office will determine the official cause of death.

The victim’s name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a silver four-door sedan, driven by a Black man about 40 years of age, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a thin build, short dark hair and mustache. He was wearing a black short-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS.