LBPD Releases Video Footage of Hit-and-Run Driver Who Fled Liquor Store Robbery

LBPD is seeking help in identifying this suspect who left a liquor store employee dead and is described as a male Black, approximately 40 years old, 5'7" tall, skinny build, short dark hair and mustache. He was wearing a black short sleeved shirt and blue jeans. His vehicle is described as a gray or silver four door sedan.

Long Beach Police are asking for the public’s help with the murder investigation from July 23, 2020, on Anaheim Street and Magnolia Avenue, where a male adult was killed after being thrown from the hood of a suspect’s vehicle following a theft incident that occurred at a liquor store in the 300 block of West Anaheim Street.

Detectives assigned to the Homicide Detail have been actively investigating the incident, collecting evidence, and following up on leads. Through their investigation, they have collected video evidence of the suspect and his vehicle, as well as the incident that lead to the death of the male adult victim.

The suspect’s description was previously provided by LBPD: the driver of the first suspect vehicle is described as a male Black, approximately 40 years old, 5’7″ tall, skinny build, short dark hair and mustache. He was wearing a black short sleeved shirt and blue jeans. His vehicle is described as a gray or silver four door sedan, which can now be seen on the video.

Video #1



Video #2



Video #3



Video #4



Video #5



The second vehicle involved was described as a white utility style van.

The victim, who was in his 50s, died at the scene, likely from injuries sustained by being thrown from the hood of the suspect’s vehicle, according to police. The coroner’s office will determine the official cause of death.

The victim’s name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

The public’s help is needed to identify the suspect and his vehicle. Detectives are hopeful additional witnesses will come forward and provide information as the investigation continues.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident should contact the Long Beach Police Department Homicide Detail Detectives Oscar Valenzuela and Eric Thai at (562) 570-7244. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or text TIPLA plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES), or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org