Officials ID Bicyclist Killed By Hit-and-Run Driver in Long Beach; Suspect Sought

Authorities identified a bicyclist who was struck and killed in Long Beach on Sunday by a hit-and-run motorist who remains at large.

The crash occurred about 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Orange Avenue near Del Amo Boulevard, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The bicyclist was riding southbound on Orange Avenue and was struck by a vehicle also going southbound on Orange Avenue, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Officers dispatched to the crash scene near Del Amo Boulevard reported seeing the victim lying in the southbound lane of Orange Avenue.

Dannon Santiago, 30 of Long Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

No arrests have been reported, and no vehicle or motorist descriptions were released. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call detectives at 562-570-7355.