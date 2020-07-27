Thousands of counterfeit products aimed to sell for an estimated $1.8 million, seized at LAX

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized 3,524 counterfeit YSL, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Versace, Gucci, Fendi, Nike, Under Armor, Adidas, Cartier, Rolex, Dior, Pandora, Casio, Michael Kors, Tiffany & Co., Burberry and Christian Louboutin high fashion items arriving via express air cargo from Hong Kong.

Real versions of the fake merchandise would have a total estimated manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $1,884,769.

The items included handbags, shoes, watches, sunglasses, t-shirts, purses, sandals, gym bags, dresses, belts and ball caps. Over 2,160 pills of Sildenafil and 4,500 pills of Ranitidine Hydrochloride were also seized from the same shipment.

The counterfeit shipment was fraudulently marked as “Ladies Tops Storage Bag Empty,” but was discovered by CBP officers during an enforcement exam of 99 boxes that weighed 3,827 pounds that arrived on June 25.

“Trade in illegitimate goods is associated with smuggling and other criminal activities, and often funds criminal enterprises,” Carlos C. Martel, CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles, said. “CBP officers and import specialists remain vigilant in detecting, intercepting and seizing illegitimate products and enforcing all trade laws.”

Smugglers and traffickers profit from the sale of fake luxury goods online and through underground outlets, oftentimes passed off as a genuine product.

“Through their diligence and attention to detail, CBP officers and import specialists, prevented a significant smuggling attempt,” LaFonda Sutton-Burke, CBP LAX Port Director, said. “Their dedication and commitment to the mission of CBP is vital in stopping counterfeit goods from entering the U.S. commerce.”

27,599 shipments containing counterfeit goods that violated intellectual property rights were seized by CBP in fiscal year 2019.

The counterfeit goods mimicked $1.5 billion in genuine products, which increased from over $1.4 billion in fiscal year 2018.

Watches and jewelry were among the most frequently apprehended products, with 4,242 items seized by CBP, which represent 15% of all seizures.