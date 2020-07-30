Long Beach Islamic Center to host socially distanced Eid prayers

Men gather for Friday prayers at the Long Beach Islamic Center in Signal Hill on Friday, March 15, 2019 after a mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in which 50 people were killed.

The local Muslim community will still be able to gather together for prayer on Eid al-Adha, outside the Long Beach Islamic Center.

The Long Beach Islamic Center will lead two morning prayers in its parking lot on Friday, July 31, with one at 7:30 a.m. and another at 8:30 a.m.

All social distancing, health and safety guidelines will be followed during the morning prayers. Those who plan to attend should wear masks.

The Islamic holiday Eid al-Adha occurs from Thursday, July 30 to Monday, August 3 this year. It celebrates the devotion of Abraham to God.

Muslims, like followers of Judaism and Christianity, believe Abraham was willing to sacrifice his son to God on a mountain top, only for God to spare his son at the last moment. Which son varies based on religion, being Ishmael in the Islamic canon.

The Long Beach Islamic Center began in 2003 in a former car repair shop, with its permanent mosque being built in 2015.