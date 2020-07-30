Washington+State+Man+Pleads+Not+Guilty+in+Long+Beach+Killing

A Washington state resident pleaded not guilty Thursday, July 30 to a charge that he murdered a man as they walked side-by-side in Long Beach last month.

Gilbert Aaron Crawley, 48, of Spokane, is charged in the June 28 shooting of Archie Harris, 49, of Bellflower.

Police said Crawley and Harris “were known to one another and were walking side-by-side” in the 5800 block of Orange Avenue when Crawley allegedly shot him in the upper body.

Harris died on the sidewalk.

Crawley was arrested during a traffic stop in the 6700 block of Atlantic Avenue a day later.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting.

The murder charge includes allegations that Crawley personally used a handgun in the commission of the crime and that he has a prior conviction for assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He has remained behind bars since his arrest and is due back in a Long Beach courtroom on Aug. 20.