CSULB postpones 2020 commencement ceremony to 2021

The Class of 2020 is scheduled to celebrate commencement alongside the Class of 2021.

Cal State Long Beach revealed plans for the 2020 commencement celebration, which was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

In an email sent out to students on Friday, July 31, the university announced that the Class of 2020 is scheduled to celebrate commencement alongside the Class of 2021 during the week of May 17-23 of 2021.

“While the delay may be disappointing, it is necessary to safeguard the health of those in attendance and meet the expectations of our students and families to offer an in-person experience,” the email said.

The university thanked the graduates for their patience as many different options have been considered in order to make a commencement ceremony happen.

“This work has been challenging in light of public-health guidelines, which remain in place as the pandemic is not yet subsiding,” the email stated.

According to the email, local Public Health officials didn’t approve the university’s most recent proposal for commencement ceremonies this upcoming Fall.

Additional details such as the venue for the ceremonies and other activities will be announced in December 2020.

