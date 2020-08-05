Fatal shooting occurs in Eastside Long Beach alley

A man was fatally shot in an alley in Long Beach, and authorities Wednesday, Aug. 5 sought public help to find his killer.

Officers sent to the 700 block of Cerritos Avenue at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4 on a report of a shooting found the man with wounds to his upper body, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The map provided features a pinpointed location near where the incident occurred, not the exact location.

The man died at the scene. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

“The exact motive for the shooting is currently unknown,” a police statement said. “However, the victim and suspect were involved in an altercation with each other prior to the shooting.”

The suspect, described only as a man, fled and was being sought. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call homicide detectives at 562-570-7244, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.