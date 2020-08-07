Long Beach’s first Black Dance Festival to be streamed online

Long Beach’s first Black Dance Festival, a virtual event meant to celebrate the resilience of the Black community through creativity, will be hosted online this coming Sunday, Aug. 9 to Sunday Aug. 16.

The week long event will feature free community dance classes, nutritional workshops, panel discussions, watch parties and pop up dance concerts during the closing weekend of Friday, August 14th thru Sunday, August 16th at 5pm.

The theme of the online festival is “For Us, By Us”, which deals with “Black resilience through strength, storytelling, culture and celebrating ‘Blackness’ in pure artform,” according to a press release by organizers, The CRayProject, a performing arts and dance company.

Local teachers and choreographers will stream their performances as well as community dance classes.

Classes will include Beginners Vogue by Destiny Ninja of Long Beach, The Mahkween Method by James Mahkween of Los Angeles, West African Dance by Samantha Salters of Washington, DC, and many more.

The event vill be hosted virtually via Zoom and tickets are free. To register fill out the form here.

To learn more about The CRayProject, visit their official website at crayproject.org.