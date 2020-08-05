Autistic+and+Mute+Man++Missing+In+Long+Beach

A 25-year-old autistic and mute man went missing today in Long Beach.

Davontay Marquise Clark was last seen about 8 a.m. in the 600 block of West Third Street, a couple of blocks away from Golden Park, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Clark is mentally impaired and has moderate-to-severe autism, but knows how to use buses and trains, according to police.

They circulated a photo of Clark, who is described as Black, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white T-shirt, dark blue boxers, and red and white Fila shoes.

Authorities encouraged anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Long Beach Police Department’s Missing Persons Detail at 562-570-7246 or police dispatch at 562-435-6711. Those wishing to report anonymously

can call 800-222-TIPS.