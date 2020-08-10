Teenager shot at The Pike in Long Beach

A teenage boy was wounded early Sunday morning, Aug. 9 in a shooting at The Pike in downtown Long Beach.

It was reported just before 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Bay Street, said Long Beach police Lt. Shaleana Benson.

The map provided features a pinpointed location near where the incident occurred, not the exact location.

The boy suffered a wound to his lower body and paramedics took him to a hospital where his vital signs were stable, Benson said.

Officers found evidence of the crime at Cedar Avenue and Seaside Way near where they discovered the victim, she said. Surveillance video indicated a white four-door sedan may have been involved in the shooting.

The teen was not cooperating with investigators, Benson said. Gang detectives were assisting in the investigation.