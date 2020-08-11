Series of free drive-in movies coming to the beach

A series of drive-in movies will be held in the Granada Beach and Long Beach Convention Center parking lots, sponsored by the Port of Long Beach and the City of Long Beach.

Reservations are required to attend one of the outdoor screenings, and open online at 9 a.m. a week before the show. One vehicle is allowed for each reservation.

Reservations are already full for tonight’s showing of “Abominable”and Thursday night’s showing of “Maleficient”.

The following movie screenings are planned by the Port of Long Beach:

Tuesday, Aug. 18 – “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” – Granada Beach

Friday, Aug. 21 – “Toy Story 4” – Long Beach Convention Center

Tuesday, Aug. 25 – “Sonic the Hedgehog” – Granada Beach

Friday, Aug. 28 – “Frozen II” – Long Beach Convention Center

Sunday, Sept. 6 – “Onward” – Long Beach Convention Center

The parking lots will open at 6:30 p.m. and movies will begin playing at dusk, at around 8:30 p.m. Guests should enter at Ocean Boulevard and Bennett Avenue for Granada Beach movies, and enter at Linden Avenue and Shoreline Drive for Convention Center movies.

Guests may only attend in vehicles due to physical distancing requirements. All health and safety guidelines should be followed throughout the movie.

For more information and to register for a movie visit the Port of Long Beach’s website.