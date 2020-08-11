New parking lot unveiled in North Side Long Beach business corridor

Parking will be free in the lot for the next 90 days, after that a fee will be charged.

A new parking lot in the Virginia Village business corridor was unveiled via live stream Monday, Aug. 10 by the City of Long Beach.

The lot is located at 5301 Long Beach Blvd., a previously vacant site in the Virginia Village business corridor. The vacant site was acquired by the City in 2011, and once held an auto repair shop

The new parking lot will contain 19 parking spaces, which includes one ADA-accessible stall. A solar powered electric vehicle charging station stall will also be installed in the near future.

“This new parking lot represents a great milestone for this community and this business corridor,” Councilmember Al Austin said. “Virginia Village is a community of small businesses that is on the cusp of thriving and becoming an economic development success story in Long Beach.”

The Long Beach Department of Economic Development chose the site for the parking lot after an economic analysis of the Virginia Village area, in order to help bolster commerce in the business corridor. The site was monitored and sample tested for years before construction began.

“The new parking lot in the Virginia Village business corridor reactivates the area with more parking options,” Mayor Robert Garcia said. “We’re reinvesting sustainably, with energy efficient lighting to brighten the shopping experience in North Long Beach.”

To increase the sustainability and energy efficiency of the lot, drought-tolerant landscaping and energy efficient LED lighting fixtures will be utilized.

Parking will be free in the lot for the next 90 days, after that a fee will be charged. The parking fee will help pay for the lot’s maintenance and equipment upkeep.

The lot will be open to the public weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Development of the new lot was funded by Council District 8 and proceeds from the sale of properties that once belonged to the former redevelopment agency.

