City Offers Extended Relief for Renters Impacted by COVID-19 until Sept. 30

The Long Beach City Council voted unanimously on July 29 to extend an emergency ordinance that halts evictions for residential and certain commercial tenants affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The amendment extends the current eviction moratorium and rent deferment period for an additional 60 days, to September 30, 2020.

If a tenant is unable to pay rent between March 4, 2020, and September 30, 2020, due to a reduction in income caused by COVID-19, they must notify their landlord that rent will not be paid on time. During that time period, protected tenants may delay payment of rent to landlords. Deferred payments must be made no later than July 31, 2021, and cannot incur late charges or other fees until that time. Tenants are encouraged to establish a payment plan to make installments of deferred rent over the repayment period. Tenants are required to provide landlords with documentation of substantial income losses caused by job layoffs, out-of-pocket medical expenses or requirements to stay at home due to COVID-19.

Through September 30, 2020, landlords issuing rental nonpayment notifications must include information about the City’s emergency ordinance to ensure that tenants are aware of their rights.

The moratorium and rent deferment does not apply to large commercial tenants that are multi-national or publicly traded companies and companies with 500 or more employees, tenants at the Long Beach Airport, or tenants in the Harbor. The City and its commissions will continue to work with these tenants on a case-by-case basis to address COVID-19-related impacts and negotiate appropriate rent deferments or other accommodations accordingly.

Additionally, the City Council is exploring various assistance options for property owners who have been impacted by COVID-19, including foreclosure relief, property tax refunds and the possibility of a revolving loan fund.

The City Council first adopted an emergency eviction moratorium in March amid the COVID-19 outbreak, and issued an extension of the ordinance in May.

For additional information, visit the Long Beach Development Services website and view the City’s Resources for Homeowners, Renters, and Landlords.