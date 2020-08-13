Man+Dies+After+Suffering+Seemingly+Non-Life+Threatening+Injuries+During+Crash

A 65-year-old man died at a hospital Tuesday, Aug. 11, after suffering what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries when his car struck a pole in Long Beach.

The man was driving a 2005 Honda northbound on Orange Avenue, at Wardlow Road, when he drove off the road and into the pole about 8 a.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The motorist was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said. About 3:30 p.m., investigators were notified of his death.

“At this time, it is unknown if the subject succumbed to injuries sustained during the accident,” according to a police statement that said the coroner’s office will determine the cause of death.

The man’s name was withheld pending notification of his family.