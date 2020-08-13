Man Dies After Suffering Seemingly Non-Life Threatening Injuries During Crash
A 65-year-old man died at a hospital Tuesday, Aug. 11, after suffering what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries when his car struck a pole in Long Beach.
The man was driving a 2005 Honda northbound on Orange Avenue, at Wardlow Road, when he drove off the road and into the pole about 8 a.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.
The motorist was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said. About 3:30 p.m., investigators were notified of his death.
“At this time, it is unknown if the subject succumbed to injuries sustained during the accident,” according to a police statement that said the coroner’s office will determine the cause of death.
The man’s name was withheld pending notification of his family.
Comments that include libelous statements are subject to review from editors.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.