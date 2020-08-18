Due to interpretation mishap at last City Council meeting, we’ve translated Spanish public comments in full

After activists demanded language access and translation of all council meetings last week, the city council provided Spanish translations for public comments at the following week’s meeting.

Translation and interpretation are available for any city council meeting as long as they’re requested 24 hours in advance.

However, last Tuesday’s translator got tripped up on some of the translations.

The translator continuously referred to the Long Beach Police Department as “LAPD” and paraphrased residents’ statements rather than translating them in full.

The lapses in translation were first brought up by Jamilet Ochoa, an organizer with the Long Beach Immigrant Rights Coalition, during her public comment.

“I would like to address that it is unfortunate to see that my community members’ comments were butchered and did not depict what they were asking for,” Ochoa said. “I just want to clarify that they are asking for support of the justice fund and they are asking for the defunding of police, and of course adequate interpretation and translation because clearly community members cannot even adequately provide their testimony.”

Councilmember Rex Richardson responded later on with an assurance that future translation services would be improved.

“There have been a lot of issues tonight with interpretation,” Richardson said. “I want to start by just acknowledging that we need to correct the interpretation process, particularly if we’re using a remote process.”

For the sake of posterity, The Signal Tribune has translated the public comments in full.

The public comments in Spanish and English appear below:

English: “Hello, Good afternoon, my name is Betty Ruiz and I am a member of the Long Beach Immigrant Coalition. And I want to advocate for immigrants who are detained by ICE or by the police because they are treated so unfairly in detention centers. We want and ask for $ 4,000 for the justice fund and at least two million for language access. In the fiscal year 2021, the Long Beach police are preparing to have more staff, both sworn officers and in the civil service more than the health, library, parks and economic development departments because they are not sufficiently funding the resources that the community occupies. Please take the funds from the police and put them in what the community asks including funds for the department of health, parks and economic development.

Spanish: “Hola, Buenas Tardes, mi nombre es Betty Ruiz y soy miembro de la Coalición de Inmigrantes de Long Beach. Y yo quiero abogar por los inmigrantes que son detenidos por ICE o por la policía porque son tratados muy injustamente en los centros de detención. Queremos y pedimos $4,000 para el fondo de justicia y por lo menos dos millones para el acceso al idioma. En el año fiscal 2021 la policía de Long Beach está preparándose para tener más personal, tanto oficiales juramentados como en el servicio civil más que los departamentos de salud, biblioteca, parques y desarrollo económico porque no están dando suficiente fondos a los recursos que la comunidad ocupa. Por favor quiten los fondos a la policía y ponganlos en lo que la comunidad pide y fondos para el departamento de salud, parques y desarrollo económico.”

-Betty Ruiz

English: “Good afternoon, my name is Elizabeth Gonzales, I am a resident of the city of Long Beach. Thank you for this opportunity. I want to comment on the budget for the city of Long Beach. Considering the needs of our people in these times of uncertainty and dangers that we are facing due to COVID-19, we want to be awarded a $ 400,000 justice fund in Long Beach that would be about 80 cases of aid to our community in defense of deportation which is equal to the separation of families. It’s like a drop of water in a bucket compared to the police budget. The risks people face cannot be ignored. That is why I am here giving my opinion so that they give $ 400,000 to the City of Long Beach’s Justice Fund and the community of Long Beach can have fair help. ”

Spanish: “Buenas tardes, mi nombre es Elizabeth Gonzales, soy residente de la ciudad de Long Beach. Gracias por esta oportunidad. Quiero opinar sobre el presupuesto de la ciudad de Long Beach. Considerando las necesidades de nuestra gente en estos tiempo de incertidumbre y de peligros que estamos corriendo por el COVID-19, queremos que se le otorgue $400,000 dólares de fondo de justicia en Long Beach que serían unos 80 casos de ayuda a nuestra comunidad en defensa de la deportación que es igual a separación de familias. Es como una gota de agua en un balde en comparación con el presupuesto de la policía. No pueden quedar ignorados los riesgos que se enfrentan las personas. Por eso estoy aquí opinando para que les den $400,000 dólares a el fondo de justicia de la ciudad de Long Beach y puedan tener ayuda justa la comunidad de Long Beach.”

-Elizabeth Gonzalez

English: “Hi, I’m Griselda and I’m also from the city of Long Beach. I’m here supporting the Justice Fund. And I’m also advocating for the $ 400,000 dollars and that this service be permanent. Unfortunately, when my son fell into the custody of immigration, there was no one to give me information about these resources, not even the police. I had to deal with the worry and stress of not knowing where to turn, the frustration of not knowing about the laws and that these funds exist that can help us. I don’t want it to happen to other families because to this day it is as if I am living it at this very moment and I feel very powerless to not be able to help. And I want you to take what the community says seriously. The police are the ones with the most money, for example, if they reduce the police budget by twenty-five percent, they can invest in 800 new rental housing spaces per year [inaudible]. Taking advantage of the state and federal and private dollars. Long Beach needs 15,300 accessible housing spaces over the next decade according to the regional assessment of living needs especially now that we’re living through the COVID-19, it makes it harder. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to express myself a little. We would like to express more but that is all for today. Thank you very much.”

Spanish: “Hola, yo soy Griselda y también soy de la ciudad de Long Beach. Estoy aquí apoyando al Fondo de Justicia. Y también estoy abogando por los $400,000 dólares y que este servicio sea permanente. Desafortunadamente cuando mi hijo cayó en inmigracion, no había nadie que me diera informacion acerca de estos recursos, ni siquiera la policía y uno con la preocupación y el estrés de no saber a dónde acudir, la frustración de no saber de las leyes y que existen estos fondos que nos pueden ayudar. No quiero que le pase a otras familias porque hasta el día de hoy es como si lo estuviera viviendo en este preciso momento y me siento muy impotente de no poder ayudar. Y quiero que tomen en serio lo que dice la comunidad, la policía es la que tiene más dinero por ejemplo si reducen un veinticinco el presupuesto de la policía, se puede invertir en 800 nuevo espacios de vivienda para renta por año [inaudible] aprovechando los dólares estatales y federales y privados. Long Beach necesita 15,300 espacios de vivienda accesible durante la próxima década según la evaluación regional de necesidades de viviendo y como lo estamos viviendo actualmente con el COVID por ejemplo, pues más duro para uno. Y gracias por haberme dado la oportunidad de expresarme un poco. Quisiéramos expresar más pero es todo por hoy. Muchas gracias.”

-Griselda Soto

English:“Good afternoon, my name is Herlinda. I belong to district one and I am here to advocate for the community. We demand a 10% cut from the police department to reassign to the health department. It will finance 300 public health patients, housing specialists and workers who help connect with the community and resources that are available to the community. We demand interpreters and adequate translation at all council meetings and information given on social media. Thank you for your time.”

Spanish:“Buenas Tardes, mi nombre es Herlinda. Pertenezco al distrito one y estoy aquí para abogar por la comunidad. Demandamos un recorte del 10 % del departamento de policía para reasignar al departamento de salud. Financiara a 300 enfermos de salud pública, especialistas en vivienda y trabajadoras que ayudan a conectar con la comunidad y los recursos que hay disponibles a la comunidad. Demandamos intérpretes y traducción adecuada en todas las reuniones del concilio e información que se dé en los medios sociales. Thank you for your time.”

-Herlinda Haro

English:“Good evening, my name is Magnolia Rodriguez and I belong to district seven. I am here to ask that there be sufficient funds for language access which is $ 2 million. This fund would help provide better language interpretation. I’m here also to comment on the Long Beach Police budget which will continue to receive 44%, half of the City’s general fund. That’s $240 million more from our taxpayers. We need these funds that are being used where the community needs them most today. Thanks for your time.”

Spanish:“Buenas Noches, mi nombre es Magnolia Rodriguez y pertenezco al distrito siete. Estoy aquí para pedir que haya fondos suficientes para el acceso al idioma que son $2 millones de dólares. Este fondo ayudaría a que haya mejor interpretación en el idioma. Estoy aquí también para comentar sobre el presupuesto de la policía de Long Beach que continuará recibiendo la mitad 44% del fondo general de la ciudad. Eso es $240 millones más de nuestros contribuyentes. Ocupamos estos fondos que estén siendo usados donde la comunidad lo necesitan más hoy. Gracias por su tiempo.”

-Magnolia Rodriguez.

English:“Good evening, my name is Ruth Mueller, I am from district eight and I am an active member of the Long Beach Coalition. My request is that the Justice Funds for the legal representation of immigrant families be permanently renewed and thus keep our families together in our community. And we ask that 10% of the funds that the police department has been granted, to be used for different programs for the community. In the same way, we need language diversity to be able to take advantage of the different programs that the City of Long Beach offers and that language is not an obstacle for the community. Mr. Mayor, Robert Garcia, and representatives of the council, it is time to invest in our community. Thanks so much and good night.”

Spanish:“Buenas Noches, mi nombre es Ruth Mueller, pertenezco al distrito número ocho y soy miembra activ[a] de la coalición de Long Beach. Mi petición es que se renueven los fondos de justicia permanentemente para la representación legal de las familias inmigrantes y así mantener nuestras familias unidas en nuestra comunidad. Y pedimos que se otorgue el 10% de los fondos que tiene el departamento policial para que sean utilizados para diferentes programas para la comunidad. De la misma manera necesitamos diversidad de lengua para poder aprovechar los diferentes programas que ofrece la ciudad de Long Beach y que no sea un obstáculo el idioma para la comunidad. Señor alcalde, Roberto Garcia, y representantes del concilio, ya es tiempo de invertir en nuestra comunidad. Muchas gracias y Buenas Noches.”

-Ruth Mueller