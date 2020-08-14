Two+men+arrested+in+connection+with+2018+possibly+gang-related+shooting+in+Long+Beach

A 26-year-old man was arrested in Long Beach Thursday, Aug. 13, three days after the first suspect in a 2018 likely gang-related shooting death in Long Beach.

Richard Van was shot about 4:30 p.m. March 12, 2018, in the 1300 block of Wesley Drive, near Orange Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers who responded to the shooting call found Van with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He died at a hospital.

Investigators linked 26-year-old Danny Sourn and 28-year-old David Vongkoth to the shooting, and both were arrested in Long Beach this week, police said.

Police said they believe Van was killed after a confrontation by Sourn and Vongkoth escalated to a shooting.

Vongkoth was arrested during a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Atlantic Avenue, near East Willow Street, on Monday, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Sourn was arrested Thursday at his home in the 5400 block of Orange Avenue, near Pacific Coast Highway, the Long Beach Police Department said.

Both suspects were booked for murder and are being held on $2 million bail.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will be presented with the case sometime around the beginning of next week for filing consideration, according to an LBPD press release.