Update:Missing Teen Reunited With Family After Being Found Safe
Update: A 15-year-old boy who required medication and left his Long Beach home after a family dispute was back with his family today after being found safe, according to a police announcement on Friday afternoon.
The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old critical missing juvenile Syair Yazmick Simon, who was last seen on Wednesday, August 13, 2020, at approximately 11:00 p.m.
Simon was last seen in the 1500 block of East 10th Street in the City of Long Beach. Simon was last seen by his mother after a family dispute when he left his residence. Simon is in need of critical medication.
The critical missing juvenile is described as follows:
Age: 15-years-old
Gender: Male
Race: Black
Height: 5’05”
Weight: 120 lbs
Hair: Brown “curly” with blonde
Eyes: Brown
Clothing: Red/Grey windbreaker with “Nike” logo, black “Adidas” sweatpants with white stripes, and white “Air Force One’s” with red swoop
Jewelry: Both ears are pierced
Scars/Marks: None
Visible Dental Work: None
Medical Alerts: In need of medication
Anyone with information regarding this missing person is urged to call the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at (562) 570-7246 or Police Dispatch at (562) 435-6711. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may submit a tip through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smartphone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.
