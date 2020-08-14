Statewide Poll Worker Portal Launched to Recruit Volunteers Ahead of the November 3, 2020, General Election

The California Secretary of State’s office has launched a new central statewide poll worker sign-up portal ahead of the November 3, 2020, General Election. Eligible Californians can sign up to serve as a poll worker in their county at PollWorker.sos.ca.gov . Poll workers are paid, with amounts varying by county.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic persists, poll workers will play a critical role in our democracy,” said Secretary of State Alex Padilla. “County elections officials depend on reliable, dedicated teams of poll workers to make every Election Day run smoothly. This year, many Californians that would normally volunteer are being asked to stay home for their safety, so we need the next generation of poll workers to step-up and meet this moment. Please consider signing up to serve your community and help provide safe, secure in-person voting options—all while getting paid.”

“If you speak more than one language, your assistance is particularly needed. You can help provide language access and assistance to voters so everyone can participate,” Padilla added.

Poll workers are essential to the administration of California’s elections. Poll workers set up and close polling locations, assist voters at the polls, help voters understand their voting rights, and ensure a smooth and accessible election experience. To sign up to be a poll worker, visit PollWorker.sos.ca.gov . After you submit your application, it will be transmitted to your county elections office for review. Completing this application does not guarantee that you will be asked to serve as a poll worker, as volunteer staffing needs will vary by county.

Who can be a Poll Worker?

• Registered California voters.

• Legal residents of the United States who would be eligible to vote except for their citizenship status.

• Eligible high school students.

High school students who wish to volunteer as a poll worker must:

• Be a United States citizen or legal permanent resident

• Be at least 16 years old on Election Day

• Attend a public or private high school

• Have at least a 2.5 grade point average

• Get permission from your parents and school

• Attend a training session