August 14, 2020 | Vol. XLII No. 34
Our August 14 issue features:
• Long Beach Tenants Union help local woman who was displaced during COVID-19
• 112-page equity report proposed, budget scrutinized by public
• New cellphone tower in Signal Hill will expand coverage
• Teachers, parents and students protest at LBUSD board meeting over lack of flexibility in upcoming semester
• Long Beach mayor loses stepfather to COVID-19 one day after mother’s memorial
• Opening before a pandemic: amid business closures, Ubuntu Cafe thrives
Comments that include libelous statements are subject to review from editors.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.