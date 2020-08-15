2-Year-Old Boy Fatally Hit by Vehicle in North Long Beach

A 2-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle tonight in North Long Beach and died at a hospital a short time later.

It happened about 8 p.m. near Atlantic Avenue and Artesia Boulevard, said Long Beach police Lt. Megan Zabel.

“It appears it was a tragic accident at this point,” Zabel said.

An investigation was underway to determine what led to the child being struck by the vehicle, she said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, Zabel said.

The child’s name was not released.

Note: The map pinpoints to a location near where the incident occurred, not the exact location.