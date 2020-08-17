Long+Beach+Symphony+postpones+it+Classical+and+Pops+concerts+until+next+season

Long Beach Symphony officials announced Monday, Aug. 17, that due to the continuing COVID-19 crisis, all 2020/21 Long Beach Symphony Classical and Pops concerts are postponed to the 2021/22 season, and the two remaining Pops concerts from the 2019/20 season, Broadway Blockbusters and A Night of Symphonic Rockare canceled.

Music Director Eckart Preu explains, “While this news may not be surprising, we are heartbroken, nonetheless. Uniting our community to experience extraordinary music is at the heart of what we do, and we are eager for a future where we can enjoy music together again in a healthier world.”

All 2020/21 subscription packages will be moved into the 2021/22 season to allow subscribers to retain their seats until patrons feel comfortable returning for a full season of music. A final 2021/22 season will be announced in the Spring of 2021.

President Kelly Lucera states, “Regarding the highly anticipated Violins of Hope series, another postponement seems likely although we are in close contact with our Southern California co-producers and the owner of the Violins of Hope collection Avshi Weinstein. We remain committed to presenting an artistically fulfilling and emotionally powerful event that will be worth the wait.”

Officials decided to cancel the two remaining Pops concerts from the 2019/20 season, Broadway Blockbusters and A Night of Symphonic Rock. “This decision, though difficult, will help strengthen the financial footing of the Long Beach Symphony and ensure its sustainability through these challenging times.” adds Lucera.

Subscribers and ticket holders are encouraged to support the Symphony during this critical time by donating the value of their tickets.

Additional performances may be offered during the 2020/21 season as single-ticketed events should local officials deem it safe. Thanks to a highly competitive grant through the National Endowment for the Arts’ CARES Act and a generous gift from the RuMBa Foundation of Long Beach, the Symphony is positioned to present a chamber ensemble series highlighting its talented musicians while virtually delivering all education programming directly to Long Beach and Wilmington students.