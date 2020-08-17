Aquarium of the Pacific to host virtual lecture on coral reef restoration efforts

Bart Shepherd, the senior director of Steinhart Aquarium at the California Academy of Sciences and co-director of the Academy’s Hope for Reefs initiative.

The Aquarium of the Pacific’s online Guest Speaker Series will inform the public about the work experts and scientists are doing to preserve coral reefs threatened by climate change, coastal development and pollution.

The virtual event will be accessible through the Aquarium’s website for free, and will feature a lecture by Bart Shepherd, the senior director of Steinhart Aquarium at the California Academy of Sciences and co-director of the Academy’s Hope for Reefs initiative.

Shepherd will talk about the California Academy of Sciences’ attempts to restore coral reefs.

The California Academy of Sciences hopes to implement large-scale restoration by developing techniques to introduce healthy corals grown on self-attaching substrates to damaged coral reefs. This is meant to increase the genetic diversity of the reefs and reduces the time and labor needed to restore a reef. The organizations restoration efforts and research help develop and advance methods for preserving coral reefs.

The Guest Speaker Series is offered through the Aquarium’s Online Academy, which provides free educational resources for both kids and adults.

All are welcome to tune into the live stream event on Aug. 27 from 7pm to 8pm, Pacific Time.

For more information visit the Aquarium’s website or call (562) 590-3100.