Two Men Arrested Following High-Speed Pursuit

Two men were arrested Monday morning after leading California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit from San Bernardino to Long Beach in a car with paper license plates at speeds of up to 120 mph.

The CHP got into the pursuit at about 3:45 a.m. and it took officers westbound on the Foothill (210) Freeway from San Bernardino and turned south on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway before switching to the westbound Artesia (91) Freeway to Downey Avenue south, said CHP Officer Tony Polizzi. The two men bailed out at Downey Avenue and Harding Street in Long Beach and officers tracked them to a house.

The suspects were persuaded to come out at 3:42 p.m. and were taken into custody. Polizzi said.