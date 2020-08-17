Registration opens for LBCC’s Lifetime Learning Center’s New Fall 2020 Zoom Classes

Registration has opened Monday, Aug. 17 for the Fall 2020 classes for Senior Studies at the Lifetime Learning Center.

The classes start on Aug. 25 and will be held virtually due to the closure of Long Beach City College’s campuses for COVID-19.

This semester they are introducing some new classes including:

• Writing Your Memoirs with Dr. Ginny Baxter ($35)

• Tai Chi for Better Balance with David Hennage ($60)

• Opera & Classical Music through Disney, Looney Tunes and Tom and Jerry with Dr. Robyn Frey-Monrell ($50)

• Strength Training with Jessi McMaster ($60)

• Craig Hendricks presenting Democracy in Action, The People Speak ($20)

All classes are virtual and Zoom assistance is available to students. Classes range from $20 to $60 and people can register online at www.lbcc.edu/post/lifetime-learning-center-senior-studies. People can also pay by check made out to the LBCC Foundation and mailed to:

LBCC Foundation

Attn: Lifetime Learning Center

4901 E. Carson Street, B12

Long Beach, CA 90808

The Lifetime Learning Center is a non-profit organization that operates under the LBCC Foundation. For more information please contact Theresa Brunella at 562-938-3047 or [email protected]