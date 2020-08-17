Man Struck by Vehicle at Long Beach Bus Bench

The man sustained minor injuries while the driver ran off.

A man escaped with minor injuries when he was struck by a vehicle while sitting on a Long Beach bus bench, authorities said Monday, Aug. 17.

It happened at 11:45 p.m. Sunday at Pacific Coast Highway and Orange Avenue, near the Long Beach City College Pacific Coast Campus.

“Witnesses say the vehicle ran a red light,” Long Beach police Lt. G. Brown said. The vehicle struck the bus bench on which the man was sitting.

Witnesses told officers a woman driver and two men got out of the vehicle and ran south on Gundry Avenue, he said.

The victim suffered minor injuries to his upper body, Brown said. The abandoned vehicle was impounded.