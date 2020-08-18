Los Angeles, Long Beach Extend Cooling Center Days as Heat Wave Continues

The Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks and the City of Long Beach will each have five cooling centers open Tuesday, Aug. 18 to give residents a place to escape the excessive heat.

The Los Angeles cooling centers were activated over the weekend at specified facilities as temperatures exceeded 90 degrees, and this week’s forecast shows highs in the middle to upper 90s. They are scheduled to remain in operation through Thursday, Aug. 20 from noon to 8 p.m. each day.

Due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, capacity is limited and people should call ahead to check space availability, according to the Department of Recreation and Parks.

The locations are:

— Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center, 5056 Van Nuys Blvd., 818-386-9674;

— Slauson Multipurpose Center, 5306 S. Compton Ave., 323-233-1174 or 323-846-5392;

— Canoga Park Senior Citizen Center, 7326 Jordan Ave., 818-340-2633;

— Pecan Recreation Center, 145 S. Pecan St., 323-262-2736; and

— Lafayette Multipurpose Community Center, 625 S. Lafayette Park Place, 213-384-0562.

After the conclusion of the centers’ activation hours, the facilities will continue to follow the citywide park closure restrictions mandated by COVID-19 directives from the county.

Additional information regarding Los Angeles cooling centers is available by calling 311 or by visiting laparks.org/emergency/cooling-center-activation.

In Long Beach, city Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis extended the activation of air-conditioned cooling centers, to be operational from noon to 6 p.m. through Wednesday.

The locations are the community centers at:

— Admiral Kidd Park, 2125 Santa Fe Ave.;

— El Dorado Park West, 2800 N. Studebaker Road, which replaced the site at Recreation Park due to its more effective cooling system;

— Houghton Park, 6301 Myrtle Ave.;

— McBride Park, 1550 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.; and

— Long Beach Senior Center, 1150 E. 4th St.



All of the Long Beach centers are operating in compliance with the city’s Safer at Home health orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Health screenings, temperature checks, physical distancing and face coverings are required for visitors. Cleaning and disinfecting practices are also being conducted at each of the cooling centers.