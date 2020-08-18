Postmaster general is ‘suspending’ policies blamed for mail delays after receiving letter from Senate Democratic caucus

Yesterday, California Senator Dianne Feinstein joined the entire Senate Democratic caucus in sending a letter calling on the postmaster general to answer questions about recent practices that have delayed mail delivery and may affect vote-by-mail ballots in the upcoming election.

The United States Postal Service has been a hot topic in recent weeks. With presidential elections looming, delays in mail service have prompted fears that mail-in ballots won’t arrive at their destination in time.

These delays are due to recent cost-cutting measures. The USPS did not receive any money from March’s $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, prompting delays in mail.

“In the weeks since you began to implement these changes, we have seen a steep increase in constituent concerns about mail delays, including restricted mail movement, limitations on carriers’ abilities to timely deliver mail, and most concerning, risks to receipt of critical mail involving life-saving medication and ballots for the upcoming general election,” the Senators wrote. “The lack of transparency so far regarding the intent, scope, and responsibility for changes at the Postal Service is unacceptable.”

In response to the letter, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced in a press release that, “The Postal Service is ready today to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives this fall.”

To “avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail,” DeJoy assured the following:

• Retail hours at Post Offices will not change.

• Mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will remain where they are.

• No mail processing facilities will be closed.

• And we reassert that overtime has, and will continue to be, approved as needed.

• Effective Oct. 1, we will engage standby resources in all areas of our operations, including transportation, to satisfy any unforeseen demand.

He also agreed to appear before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee this Friday to answer questions about recent changes in service.

DeJoy was appointed to the position of postmaster general in May of this year by President Donald Trump. Funding for USPS has been a bargaining chip used by Trump during recent deliberations over a second coronavirus relief bill.

On August 13, Trump said, “Now, if we make a deal, that means they don’t get the money. That means they can’t have universal mail-in voting, they just can’t have it. So, you know, sort of a crazy thing. Very interesting.”

Many took this statement as a threat to mail-in voting. In his press release, DeJoy announced an expansion of the current task force on election mail to “enhance our ongoing work and partnership with state and local election officials in jurisdictions throughout the country.”