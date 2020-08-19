LB Mayor Among 16 Keynote Speakers At Democratic Convention

Screenshot of the Keynote speakers at the Tuesday, Aug. 18 Democratic National Convention.

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia spoke for about 22 seconds during Tuesday’s approximately 13-minute recorded keynote address at the Democratic National Convention.

Garcia spoke three times — “When we’re facing the biggest economic and health crisis in generations because our president didn’t and still doesn’t have a plan”; “I, like many of you, have lived the frustration of paying off student loans”; and “And you know what? You deserve more than the constant chaos that Donald Trump delivers.”

Garcia was among 16 current elected officials who were joined by former Georgia state Rep. Stacey Abrams in delivering the keynote speech.

The other speakers included Reps. Colin Allred, D-Texas, and Conor Lamb, D-Pennsylvania, and Nevada state Sen. Yvanna Cancela.

Garcia was among three LGBTQ individuals giving the keynote speech.

The others were Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta and Georgia state Rep. Sam Park.

No openly LGBTQ person had given a keynote speech at a Democratic National Convention before.