Suspect arrested for indecent exposure and lewd acts in Long Beach

The suspect is connected to at least five incidents of exposing himself.

A male adult suspect believed to have been involved in a series of incidents of indecent exposure and lewd acts with minors was arrested on Wednesday, August 19, by detectives according to a press release by the Long Beach Police Department.

According to the press release, the suspect has been identified as 34-year-old David Leon Lopez of Long Beach.

The suspect’s description is as follows:

Gender: Male

Race: Hispanic

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown and wears eyeglasses

Facial hair: Mustache

Detectives began investigating after a social media post of an exposure incident was reported on May 10, 2020.

“Through follow up investigation, victim evidence, and the information obtained from the social media post detectives were able to connect the suspect’s vehicle to six other incidents in the City of Long Beach,” the press release stated.

According to the press release, this is a summary of the incidents the suspect is connected to:

-On October 1, 2019, officers were dispatched to the area of Wardlow Road and Golden Avenue for a report of a male adult sitting in his car while masturbating. The vehicle was gone upon officers’ arrival.

-On the same day, on October 1, 2019, a 17-year-old and 21-year-old female victims walking in the area of Harding Street and Atlantic Avenue reported a suspect in his vehicle masturbating who was following them. The vehicle was not located by officers that day.

-On May 25, 2020, officers were dispatched to the area of Spring Street and Studebaker Road regarding a suspect masturbating in his vehicle. The victim, a female adult, reported being outside her residence when the suspect drove up.

-On July 9, 2020, we received a report of a suspect exposing himself in a vehicle while following a 15-year-old female in the area of Atherton Street and Palo Verde Avenue.

-On August 2, 2020, a female adult walking in the area of Palo Verde Avenue and Spring Street reported being followed by a suspect matching the previous incidents’ description.

The press release stated that detectives believe Lopez drove in and around Long Beach since October of last year and it is believed there may be more victims who can provide additional details.

The suspect is believed to have been driving a silver 2018 Ford Mustang with California license plate #8GFE158.

Lopez is being held at the Long Beach City Jail on $75,000 bail and was booked for one count of lewd acts and eight counts of indecent exposure.

Anyone who has information regarding the suspect or vehicle is urged to contact Long Beach Police Drug Investigations Section at (562) 570-5550. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smartphone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.