L.A., Long Beach extend cooling center days this week with heat wave

For the second time this week, the City of Long Beach and the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks today extended the operating days for cooling centers to give residents a place to escape the excessive heat.

The city of Los Angeles cooling centers were activated last weekend at specified facilities as temperatures exceeded 90 degrees, with no relief in sight until at least Friday.

Those facilities are scheduled to remain in operation from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, capacity is limited and people should call ahead to check space availability, according to the Department of Recreation and Parks.

The Los Angeles city locations are:

— Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center, 5056 Van Nuys Blvd., 818-386-9674;

— Slauson Multipurpose Center, 5306 S. Compton Ave., 323-233-1174 or 323-846-5392;

— Canoga Park Senior Citizen Center, 7326 Jordan Ave., 818-340-2633;

— Pecan Recreation Center, 145 S. Pecan St., 323-262-2736;

— Lafayette Multipurpose Community Center, 625 S. Lafayette Park Place, 213-384-0562; and

— Ritchie Valens Recreation Center, 10736 Laurel Canyon Blvd., 818-834-5172.

After the conclusion of the centers’ activation hours, the facilities will continue to follow the citywide park closure restrictions mandated by COVID-19 directives from the county.

Additional information regarding Los Angeles cooling centers is available by calling 311 or by visiting laparks.org/emergency/cooling-center-activation.

In Long Beach, Dr. Anissa Davis extended the activation of air-conditioned cooling centers throughout the city through Sunday. Cooling centers, which can serve a capacity of up to 250 people per day, are located in park community centers and are open from noon to 6 p.m. at the following sites:

— Admiral Kidd Park, 2125 Santa Fe Ave.;

— El Dorado Park West, 2800 N. Studebaker Road;

— Houghton Park, 6301 Myrtle Ave.;

— Long Beach Senior Center, 1150 E. 4th St.; and

— McBride Park, 1550 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

The centers are operating in compliance with Long Beach’s Safer at Home health orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Health screenings, temperature checks, physical distancing and face coverings are required for visitors, and cleaning and disinfecting practices are being conducted.

Los Angeles County on Tuesday announced its cooling centers will be open noon to 6 p.m. through Friday at:

— Claremont Library, 208 N. Harvard Ave.;

— Huntington Park Library, 6518 Miles Ave.;

— San Angelo Park, 245 S. San Angelo Park;

— Sunshine Park, 515 Deepmead Ave., La Puente;

— Quartz Hill Library, 5040 W. Avenue M-2;

— Salazar Park, 3864 Whittier Blvd.; and

— Stevenson Ranch Library, 25950 The Old Road;

Additional information on the county’s cooling centers as well as heat-related illnesses and prevention is at publichealth.lacounty.gov.