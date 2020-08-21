City of Long Beach offers extended relief to businesses for licensing fees through October

The City of Long Beach is extending relief to local businesses by providing them with more time to pay some city fees, it was announced in a press release by the City.

The waiver is being extended for penalties associated with payment of any business license bill issued from March 16 of this year through October 31, 2020.

“I am committed to doing everything we can to support and preserve our local businesses in Long Beach,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “Businesses are not just job creators — they are also irreplaceable incubators of culture and community and absolutely deserving of our efforts to ease the financial burden caused by this pandemic.”

Bills issued during this timeframe should still be paid, but penalties will not accrue until after October 31.

Penalties for health fees billed after March 16, 2020 will also be waived through October 31.

The extending of the waiver is effective immediately, according to the press release.

“This policy follows direction from City Council earlier this month when Council requested the City Manager to evaluate the feasibility of implementing a temporary suspension of certain business licensing renewal fees for businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, ” the press release said. “The City continues to look into and develop additional steps to help businesses, including restaurants.”

For more resources or information, the Long Beach Business Hotline is available at 562.570.4BIZ (4249) weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Business and worker resources can also be found in the City’s website.