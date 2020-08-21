LB+Cooling+centers+to+remain+available+through+Sunday

With high temperatures continued, Long Beach City Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis has extended the activation of air-conditioned cooling centers throughout the city.

Cooling centers are located in park community centers through Sunday, August 23, from noon to 6 p.m. at the following sites:

• Admiral Kidd Park (2125 Santa Fe Ave.)

• El Dorado Park West (2800 N. Studebaker Rd.)

• El Dorado Park West has replaced the site at Recreation Park due to its more effective cooling system.

• Houghton Park (6301 Myrtle Ave.)

• Long Beach Senior Center (1150 E. 4th St.)

• McBride Park (1550 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.)

All centers are operating in compliance with the City’s Safer at Home health orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Health screenings, temperature checks, physical distancing and face coverings are required for visitors. Cleaning and disinfecting practices are also being conducted at each of the cooling centers.

During high temperatures, it is important to:

• Remain hydrated by drinking water before, during and after outdoor activities.

• Take frequent breaks while working or playing outdoors.

• Wear loose-fitting, light clothing; wear a wide-brimmed hat to cover the face, ears and neck if you’ll be outside.

• Apply sunscreen (at least SPF 15) 15 minutes before going outdoors and re-apply at least every two hours.

• Drink plenty of fluids but avoid beverages that have caffeine or alcohol.

• Plan strenuous outdoor activities for cooler parts of the day; limit time outside during peak heat.

• Pace physical activities, starting slowly and picking up the pace gradually.

• Wear sunglasses that provide 100 percent UVA and UVB protection. Chronic exposure to the sun can cause cataracts.

• Check on frail, elderly or home-bound individuals to make sure they are not affected by the heat.

• Move to a cooler location at first sign of heat illness (dizziness, nausea, headaches, muscle cramps); rest and slowly drink a cool liquid.

• Never leave a child or pet in a parked car or asleep in the direct sunlight.

• Take care of pets! Make sure they have plenty of shade and water to drink, walk dogs when the temperature is cooler.

• Continue to follow the City’s masking, physical distancing and gathering recommendations outlined in the Safer at Home Order.

The cooling centers serve a total capacity of up to 250 people per day. More tips to avoid heat illness and injuries are available on the City’s Health and Human Services Department website.