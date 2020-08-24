Community Hospital Foundation completes $1 million donation to support the retrofit of Community Hospital Long Beach

It is projected that the seismic retrofit construction will be near completion around the time of CHLB’s 100th Anniversary in mid-2024.

The Community Hospital Long Beach (CHLB) Foundation announced that it has made its final grant payment of $177,000 to HKS Architects Inc. towards completion of the seismic compliance construction plan to support the retrofit of Community Hospital Long Beach.

This final payment completes the Foundation’s $1 Million grant to the City of Long Beach, approved in April 2019. These grant funds are used to achieve California state approval for the retrofit and restoration of Community Hospital that is slated to reopen soon. Over the next 3-4 years the hospital will be remodeled to provide a state of the art micro-acute-care facility in the hospital’s seismically safe and historic heritage building.

“The CHLB Foundation continues to work closely with City and MWN, Community Hospital, LLC leadership on this long-term sustainable plan and we look forward to supporting the delivery of high quality healthcare services to our local community through this important project,” states Ray Burton, CHLB Foundation Chair.

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said, “ The City of Long Beach is pleased to be an integral part of this unique project as we revitalize and reimagine

CHLB. Thanks to MWN LLC, the CHLB Foundation and our community for all its support. CHLB is a vital asset for the residents on the eastside of our City.”

“We are very pleased to be part of this state-of-the-art project for CHLB and our community,” comments John Molina, Partner at MWN Community Hospital, LLC. “This hospital is extremely important to our community and the long term sustainability of the critical care services it provides is our goal for the future”.

A preliminary overview of the project will be presented to the CHLB Foundation Board of Directors in late September. It is projected that the seismic retrofit construction will be near completion around the time of CHLB’s 100th Anniversary in mid-2024.