Man accused of indecent acts in Long Beach, Santa Monica and LA pleads not guilty

A Long Beach man accused of multiple incidents of indecent exposure, some involving minors, pleaded not guilty today to felony charges.

David Leon Lopez, 34, is facing five counts of indecent exposure, four counts of stalking and one count of contact with a minor for a sexual offense. He is being held at Twin Towers Correctional Facility in lieu of $600,000 bail and will return to court on Sept. 14, when a date for a preliminary hearing is expected to be set.

If convicted as charged, Lopez faces up to 7 1/2 years behind bars, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the crimes occurred in Long Beach, as well as Santa Monica and Los Angeles, and involved eight teenage girls and women ranging in age from 15 to 46.

Long Beach police, who arrested Lopez last Wednesday, said they were alerted to his alleged crimes through social media.

On May 10, “a social media post of an exposure incident was reported to detectives, who immediately began investigating the incident,” police said in a statement. “Through follow-up investigation, victim evidence and the information obtained from the social media post, detectives were able to connect the suspect’s vehicle to … other incidents in the city of Long Beach.”

Police believe Lopez is connected to the following Long Beach crimes dating back to last fall and continuing through early this month:

— On Oct. 1, officers were dispatched to the area of Wardlow Road and Golden Avenue on a report of a man masturbating in his car. The vehicle was gone upon officers’ arrival;

— also on Oct. 1, a 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman reported they were walking near Harding Street and Atlantic Avenue when they saw a suspect in his vehicle masturbating and following them. The vehicle was not located by officers that day.

— On May 25, officers were dispatched to the area of Spring Street and Studebaker Road regarding a suspect masturbating in his vehicle. A woman reported being outside her residence when the suspect drove up.

— On July 9, police received a report of a suspect exposing himself in a vehicle while following a 15-year-old girl near Atherton Street and Palo Verde Avenue.

— And on Aug. 2, a woman walking near Palo Verde Avenue and Spring Street reported being followed by a suspect matching the description of the man involved in previous incidents.

“Detectives believe Lopez frequently drove in and around the city of Long Beach since October of 2019, and there may be other victims who can come forward with additional information,” according to the police statement.

The suspect’s car was described as a silver 2018 Ford Mustang, California license plate #8GFE158.

Anyone who may have been victimized was urged to call Long Beach police at 562-570-5550. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS.