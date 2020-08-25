Long Beach cooling centers to stay open through Friday

In response to the ongoing heat wave, Long Beach City Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis has ordered air conditioned cooling centers throughout Long Beach to remain open through Friday, Aug. 28.

Cooling centers are located at these locations, and will be open from noon to 6 p.m.:

• Admiral Kidd Park (2125 Santa Fe Ave.)

• El Dorado Park West (2800 N. Studebaker Rd.)

• Houghton Park (6301 Myrtle Ave.)

• Long Beach Senior Center (1150 E. 4th St.)

• McBride Park (1550 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.)

Each cooling center has a 250 person capacity. Cleaning and disinfecting are being done regularly at each facility.

All health and safety guidelines mandated by the City’s Safer at Home order will be followed within the cooling centers, and guests will be asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Those entering will also undergo a health screening and temperature check.

The City released the following guidelines for residents during the heatwave:

-Remain hydrated by drinking water before, during and after outdoor activities.

-Take frequent breaks while working or playing outdoors.

-Wear loose-fitting, light clothing; wear a wide-brimmed hat to cover the face, ears and neck if you’ll be outside.

-Apply sunscreen (at least SPF 15) 15 minutes before going outdoors and re-apply at least every two hours.

-Drink plenty of fluids but avoid beverages that have caffeine or alcohol.

-Plan strenuous outdoor activities for cooler parts of the day; limit time outside during peak heat.

-Pace physical activities, starting slowly and picking up the pace gradually.

-Wear sunglasses that provide 100 percent UVA and UVB protection. Chronic exposure to the sun can cause cataracts.

-Check on frail, elderly or home-bound individuals to make sure they are not affected by the heat.

-Move to a cooler location at first sign of heat illness (dizziness, nausea, headaches, muscle cramps); rest and slowly drink a cool liquid.

-Never leave a child or pet in a parked car or asleep in the direct sunlight.

-Take care of pets! Make sure they have plenty of shade and water to drink, walk dogs when the temperature is cooler.

-Continue to follow the City’s masking, physical distancing and gathering recommendations outlined in the Safer at Home Order.