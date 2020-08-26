1000 books before kindergarten: Long Beach Public Library takes childhood literacy program online

The Long Beach Public Library (LBPL) will begin an online version of its childhood literacy program, Dive into Reading, on its Facebook page to continue its efforts to get families to read 1000 books together before children enter kindergarten.

The first Dive into Reading Facebook live stream will be on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 10:30 a.m. The virtual event will include a craft demonstration and children’s concert by bilingual singer Nathalia.

Children who want to participate in the craft demonstration can pick up a free craft kit at the Billie Jean King Main Library at 200 W Broadway, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Aug. 25 to Aug. 29. Face coverings are required when picking up kits, which will be distributed outside the main entrance, with staff and patrons practicing social distancing.

Families can enroll in the online program and track their reading progress through LBPL’s digital reading platform, Beanstack.

Since Dive into Reading began in April 2018, 736 families have participated and 56 have completed reading 1000 books.

“The goal of Dive Into Reading is to foster early literacy skills that will prepare children to enter kindergarten ready to learn,” Glenda Williams, Director of Library Services, said. “Reading together helps promote parent-child bonding and build confidence and positive experiences that create lifelong learners.”