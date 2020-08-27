Lakewood woman pleads no contest in crash that killed Long Beach man

A Lakewood woman has been sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison for an alcohol-fueled hit-and-run crash in Long Beach that left one man dead and another seriously injured.

Charlette Anne Colton, 50, was immediately sentenced following her no-contest plea Wednesday to one count each of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI causing injury within 10 years of another DUI with great bodily injury and hit-and-run causing death or serious injury, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Colton fled the scene of the March 24 crash on Del Amo Boulevard and Locust Avenue but was quickly taken into custody nearby.

Bryan Bogan, 61, of Long Beach died April 4 of injuries he suffered in the crash, which also seriously injured a 71-year-old Torrance man.

The victims were in the number three lane of westbound Del Amo Boulevard, standing between a 1996 Honda Accord and a 1996 Mercedes-Benz E320 while removing towing equipment, when a 2000 Dodge Caravan traveling west on Del Amo struck the back of the Accord, according to Long Beach police.

“The Accord was pushed forward, causing it to sideswipe a nearby parked vehicle, before continuing forward and colliding with the two pedestrians and the E320,” according to a police statement. “The driver of the Dodge Caravan stepped out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot after the collision. She was taken into custody at a nearby location.”

Colton was initially charged with murder and four other counts that included an allegation that she had a prior DUI conviction from 2012.