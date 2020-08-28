Authorities Seek Help To Find Man Who Hasn’t Been Contacted in 2 Months

Authorities today circulated a photo of a 23-year-old man who hasn’t been heard from in more than two months and may have been headed to Long Beach.

Jessie Delgado was last contacted about 1:40 a.m. on June 25, according to Deputy Grace Medrano of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. His place of residence or areas that he frequents was not released.

He is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 185 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about Delgado’s whereabouts was urged to contact the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.